Rune (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $137,127.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $390.86 or 0.00864697 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $137,127.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00126136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00181392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,160.50 or 0.99907239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.94 or 0.07090187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.75 or 0.00844529 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

