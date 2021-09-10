Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $374.82

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $374.82 or 0.00809895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $92,265.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00188909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.86 or 0.07350560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.80 or 1.00197606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00874991 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

