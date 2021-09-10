Rupee (RUP) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $96,979.85 and $95.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

