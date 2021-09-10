Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Rush Street Interactive worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,299,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 581,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,577.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

