Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.60 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

