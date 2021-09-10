Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Upwork worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.