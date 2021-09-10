Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Gray Television worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

