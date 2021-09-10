Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Old Second Bancorp worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

OSBC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 87,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,426. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

