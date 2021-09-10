Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

