Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 118,767 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.63% of Townsquare Media worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 306.8% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $674,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The company has a market cap of $208.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSQ. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

