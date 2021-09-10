Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 113,170 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of PDF Solutions worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in PDF Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

