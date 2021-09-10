S.Finance (SFG) Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $22,628.10 and approximately $528,427.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00160369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043704 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

