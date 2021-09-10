S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SANT stock opened at €21.46 ($25.25) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.10. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

