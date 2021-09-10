Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0047

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.80 or 0.00761208 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

