SafeCoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $10,449.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,259.18 or 1.00065827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.00875632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00434783 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00314201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00080009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005427 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

