Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Safehold worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Safehold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $82.39 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,254,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

