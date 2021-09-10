saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.23 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $583.04 or 0.01302806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and approximately $417,129.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,302 coins. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_ . saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.