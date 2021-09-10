Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up to $44.58

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $45.98. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.