SakeToken (SAKE) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2,840.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00160059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042948 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,181,161 coins and its circulating supply is 100,759,221 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

