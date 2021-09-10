Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as low as C$3.12. Sangoma Technologies shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 84,296 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$422.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$370,304.60.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

