Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $880,925.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

