Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $124.85 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 5.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DIS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The stock had a trading volume of 117,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,626. The firm has a market cap of $336.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

