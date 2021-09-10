Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $47.53 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

BDX traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

