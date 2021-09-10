SaTT (SATT) Price Down 10% This Week

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $595,067.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaTT Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

