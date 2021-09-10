Savix (SVX) Market Capitalization Tops $269,957.55

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $269,957.55 and $9,898.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00009014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00059275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00163319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043174 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

