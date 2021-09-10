Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $2,492.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00125694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00180683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.39 or 0.99987242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.60 or 0.07159442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00870260 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

