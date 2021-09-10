Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.02.

SNDR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

