Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Down 0.8%

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58). Approximately 124,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 184,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.64).

The stock has a market cap of £544.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.75.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

