Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55). 525,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 457,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.49. The stock has a market cap of £726.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Get Schroder Oriental Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.