Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

