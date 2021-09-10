Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.