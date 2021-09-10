Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

