Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

