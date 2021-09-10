Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.3% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $48.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

