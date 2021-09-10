Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 23,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,343. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

