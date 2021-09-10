Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 2%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.