Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Trading Up 1.3%

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,406 ($18.37) and last traded at GBX 1,400.50 ($18.30). Approximately 2,826,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,335,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,382 ($18.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.