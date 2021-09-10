SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 1%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 380,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 333,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

SDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SDX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.65. The company has a market cap of £21.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

