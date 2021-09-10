Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,653. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

