Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Up 14.2%

Shares of Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. 294,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 581,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of retail stores, through its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment offers consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.