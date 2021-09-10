SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $530.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.41 million and the lowest is $511.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 2.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

