Security National Trust Co. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $382.88. The company had a trading volume of 197,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.10 and its 200 day moving average is $325.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

