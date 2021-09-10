Security National Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Trust Co. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

ORCL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 41,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

