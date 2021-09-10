Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.89 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006455 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $44.89 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00188940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.73 or 0.07317756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.58 or 1.00241904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.00867019 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,021,259 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

