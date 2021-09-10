Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

