Sei Investments Co. Buys 62,230 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Compass Diversified worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $1,971,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

