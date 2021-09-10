Sei Investments Co. Buys 72,382 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of CDK Global worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

