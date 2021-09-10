Sei Investments Co. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 476.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

