Sei Investments Co. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of WEX worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

