Sei Investments Co. Has $8.47 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of NOV worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 178,079 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

