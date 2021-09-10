Sei Investments Co. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 288.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,279 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.